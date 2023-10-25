Lizotte scored a goal, dished an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Lizotte's second-period tally held as the game-winner. He also set up a Trevor Lewis goal in the first. While he's primarily been the fourth-line center this season, Lizotte has two goals, two assists, five shots on net and a plus-4 rating through six contests. His 12:16 of ice time Tuesday was a season-high, so it may be difficult for him to be a steady contributor on offense without an increased role.