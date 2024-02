Lizotte (lower body) is expected to be activated off the long-term injured reserve list and play Thursday versus Nashville, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Lizotte, who was last in the lineup Jan. 15, has five goals and nine points in 34 outings in 2023-24. He's set to play on the third unit alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Quinton Byfield.