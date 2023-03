Lizotte will have a hearing Sunday with the NHL Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey on Saturday.

Lizotte was assessed a match penalty at the 14:10 mark of the second period in the Kings' 4-1 victory over the Jets. As a result of the incident, he is likely to get some supplemental discipline. Lizotte has produced 10 goals, 30 points, 82 hits and 54 PIM in 72 contests this campaign.