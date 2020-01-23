Kings' Blake Lizotte: Heading to minor-league affiliate
Lizotte (lower body) will be assigned to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Lizotte will play for Ontario on Saturday before heading back to the big club for Monday's practice, so this is just a temporary move. The 22-year-old winger has notched 15 points in 45 games with the Kings this season.
