Kings' Blake Lizotte: Lights lamp for first NHL goal
Lizotte scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.
The third-period tally, his first in the NHL, was a nifty display of hand-eye coordination, as he slapped the puck out of midair in heavy traffic to deposit it behind Carey Price. Lizotte has six points in 17 games to begin his NHL career, and while he's showing flashes of his offensive skill, he won't be on the fantasy radar in most formats without more consistent power-play time -- he saw only 1:22 with the man advantage in this one, just the second time in the last 11 games he's topped a minute.
