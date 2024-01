Lizotte (lower body) will likely be out through the All-Star break, according to Dennis Bernstein of The Fourth Period.

That would sideline Lizotte, who was injured Monday versus Carolina, until at least Feb. 10 against Edmonton. Per Russell Morgan of Hockey Royalty, Lizotte is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Wednesday, which could provide a better timeline for his return. The 26-year-old forward has nine points, 46 shots on goal and 26 hits in 34 contests this campaign.