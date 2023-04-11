Lizotte notched an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Lizotte snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Arthur Kaliyev's opening tally in the second period. The 25-year-old Lizotte has earned steady run as the third-line center this season. He's produced 11 goals, 23 assists, 108 shots on net, 95 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-12 rating through 80 contests, offering enough across the board to be on the radar in deeper formats for fantasy drafts next fall.