Lizotte (upper body) is not with the team for its two-game road trip to Arizona, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Lizotte will be shelved for the Kings' next two contests as he remains in Los Angeles. Considering the 23-year-old Minnesota native has just one goal in his last 37 contests, few fantasy players will be anxiously awaiting his return to the lineup Rookie Quinton Byfield should continue to see plenty of opportunities in the closing games of the season, regardless of whether Lizotte is cleared to return.