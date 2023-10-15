Lizotte produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Lizotte helped out on a Vladislav Gavrikov goal in the third period. The helper was Lizotte's first point in two games this season, and he's added three shots on net. He's seeing fourth-line usage so far, but with the Kings opening the season with a pair of losses, it's possible he could be bumped up into a middle-six role at some point in the near future. Lizotte had 34 points and averaged 12:57 of ice time per game over 81 outings in 2022-23.