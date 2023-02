Lizotte posted a shorthanded assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Lizotte has collected five helpers and a plus-2 rating over his last seven contests. The 25-year-old continues to fill a third-line role well -- he's been flanked by Kevin Fiala and Alex Iafallo in recent contests. Lizotte is up to 24 points, matching his career high. He's picked up two shorthanded assists, 63 shots on net, 66 hits, 26 blocked shots, 35 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 55 outings.