Kings' Blake Lizotte: Nears end of solid rookie year
Lizotte scored six goals and 17 assists going into the hiatus, averaging just over a point per three games.
Lizotte plays for a rebuilding team, so this is a fairly encouraging start to his career. He should be owned in dynasty leagues and can contribute pretty well in redraft leagues. However, it'll probably take one more season before a breakout can be expected.
