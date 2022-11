Lizotte scored during a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Lizotte, who did not record a shot in his previous outing, responded with an early game-tying goal Thursday. The 24-year-old center scored his third goal in six games after failing to record a point during his opening seven outings this season. Lizotte produced just one other shot against the Blackhawks, but he shared the team lead with three hits.