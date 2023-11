Lizotte scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Lizotte snapped a four-game point drought with the tally, which came 19 seconds after Quinton Byfield opened the scoring on the power play. Lizotte's tally ended up being the game-winner. The 25-year-old is up to four goals, three helpers, 20 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 16 outings, carving out solid offense for a fourth-liner.