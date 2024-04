Lizotte scored a goal and added two hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Lizotte scored for the first time since March 25 -- he had just two assists over the nine games in between goals. The 26-year-old forward is up to 15 points, 75 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-12 rating over 61 appearances this season. He remains in a bottom-six role, providing a bit of grit and defensive value with limited offense.