Lizotte has been held off the scoresheet over his last four games.

Lizotte has seven goals and 19 points in 47 games this season, but he hasn't been as productive recently, registering just two assists over his last eight contests. That drop in production comes despite the fact that the 25-year-old has averaged 14:22 of ice time over that eight-game span, which compares favorably to his season average of 12:17. Perhaps Lizotte will turn things around if he maintains that increased role.