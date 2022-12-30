Lizotte posted an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Lizotte continues to chip in steady offense on the third line -- he's picked up a goal and four helpers with a plus-6 rating in his last five contests. The 25-year-old could get a bit of a boost if Kevin Fiala remains on the third line at even strength after a line shuffle in the third period of Thursday's win. Lizotte is up to 17 points, 52 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-1 rating through 39 contests, putting him on track to eclipse the 30-point mark for the first time in his career.