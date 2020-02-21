Kings' Blake Lizotte: Picks up assist
Lizotte had an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.
Lizotte has notched four assists in his past seven games. The 22-year-old is at 19 points, 77 shots and a minus-5 rating in 56 contests. If the Kings continue to trade away veterans, Lizotte figures to see an increased role down the stretch.
