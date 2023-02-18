Lizotte scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Lizotte opened the scoring at 14:22 of the first period, and he also helped out on Kevin Fiala's empty-net tally. The goal was Lizotte's first in 20 games, though he stayed moderately productive with nine assists in that span. The 25-year-old has been a solid third-line center this season with eight goals, 18 assists, 70 shots on net, 66 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 56 outings overall.