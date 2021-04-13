Lizotte posted an assist and three hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Lizotte had the secondary helper on Austin Wagner's first-period tally. The assist was Lizotte's third in the last five games. The 23-year-old forward is up to seven points, 38 shots on net and 24 hits through 35 contests. He's mostly worked in a bottom-six role.
