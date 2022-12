Lizotte registered an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Lizotte set up Samuel Fagemo's first NHL tally in the third period. With three assists in the last five games, Lizotte is starting to find his way as a depth scorer for the Kings. The 24-year-old has five goals, four helpers, 41 shots on net, 33 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 27 contests overall. He's a fixture in the bottom six, but his scoring numbers are likely too low to help most fantasy managers.