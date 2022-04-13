Lizotte scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Lizotte gave the Kings a 3-1 lead late in the second period with what later turned into the game-winning goal when Chicago scored again in the third. Chicago cutting the deficit to 4-2 late in the third helped Lizotte in more ways than one, as that goal prompted the Blackhawks to pull their goalie in an attempt to extend the comeback, which set the stage for Lizotte's empty-netter with 1:36 to go. The pair of tallies ended a 10-game goal drought for Lizotte and raised his season goal total to 10.