Kings' Blake Lizotte: Provides shorthanded helper
Lizotte recorded a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Lizotte worked a two-on-one with Adrian Kempe for the Kings' fourth tally in the first period. The 22-year-old has continued to provide solid depth scoring this year, with 15 points and 60 shots on goal in 42 contests. The assist is Lizotte's second shorthanded point -- he has also produced a pair of power-play points.
