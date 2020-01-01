Lizotte recorded a shorthanded assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Lizotte worked a two-on-one with Adrian Kempe for the Kings' fourth tally in the first period. The 22-year-old has continued to provide solid depth scoring this year, with 15 points and 60 shots on goal in 42 contests. The assist is Lizotte's second shorthanded point -- he has also produced a pair of power-play points.