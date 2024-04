Lizotte managed an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Lizotte has two helpers over seven contests in April. The 26-year-old remains a steady presence as a bottom-six forward in the Kings' lineup. He's produced 14 points, 74 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-12 rating through 60 appearances, a down year compared to the 34-point campaign he put together in 2022-23.