Lizotte was shut out for the sixth straight game in a 2-1 Monday loss to San Jose and hasn't found the net since Jan. 21.

If Lizotte was picking up helpers, this wouldn't be an issue, but he's scored just two points over the past 21 games, making it clear he's not going to be any help to fantasy owners this season. Barring an unexpected surge, he's not worth rostering in anything but the deepest of dynasty leagues.