Kings' Blake Lizotte: Recalled from AHL
Lizotte was called up from AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Lizotte went down to the minors to get some extra work during the NHL All-Star break. He has 15 points in 45 games with the big club this season and should be in the lineup for Wednesday's tilt against Tampa Bay.
