Lizotte scored a goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to Columbus.

Lizotte scored at 8:25 of the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Despite the marker, he logged just 7:30 of ice time Sunday, and entered the contest averaging 11:27. The 24-year-old has six goals and 12 points in 31 games this season, which are impressive offensive numbers when you take his limited role into account.