Lizotte scored a goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Lizotte has awoken on offense with two goals in as many games after going seven straight without a point to open the year. He's also been more engaged physically -- he had no hits in the first three games and now has 11 in nine contests overall. He's still just a fourth-line center by usage, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect this burst of offense to last.