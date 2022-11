Lizotte scored a goal during Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Panthers.

Lizotte skated toward struggling goalie Sergei Bobrovsky on a third-period breakaway. Attempting to keep the game tied at 3-3, Bobrovsky made the initial save, but not the rebound. Lizotte, who has yet to register an assist during 14 outings, scored his fourth goal and second in two games. The 24-year-old center generated four shots, matching his season high, during 9:39 of ice time.