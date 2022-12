Lizotte notched an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Lizotte ended a three-game point drought when he helped out on Viktor Arvidsson's third-period marker. There's not much explosiveness in Lizotte's game, but he has a goal and six helpers in his last 13 appearances. The 25-year-old center is up to 13 points, 49 shots on net, 41 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 35 contests overall while mainly playing in a bottom-six role.