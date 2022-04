Lizotte posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Lizotte corralled the puck after a turnover and set up Dustin Brown for the opening tally just 1:41 into the game. It's been a solid run lately for Lizotte, who has two goals and two assists in his last three outings. The 24-year-old forward has slotted in as the third-line center in that span, and he's up to 23 points in 65 contests, matching career highs in both categories.