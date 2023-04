Lizotte posted an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Lizotte had the secondary assist on Kevin Fiala's empty-net goal in the final minute. The helper snapped a six-game slump for Lizotte, who had just one goal over 12 appearances in March. He's been far better than that overall, posting 10 goals, 21 assists, 102 shots on net, 85 hits, 58 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 75 outings this season.