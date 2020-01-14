Kings' Blake Lizotte: Set to miss next three games
Lizotte (lower body) won't rejoin the Kings for the final three games of the team's road trip, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Saturday's road game versus the Flyers will be L.A.'s last match before the NHL's All-Star Break, so at a minimum, Lizotte will be sidelined until Jan. 29 against the Lightning. Jaret Anderson-Dolan will continue to round out the Kings' depth down the middle until Lizotte is ready to return.
