Lizotte (lower body) is expected to play in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Oilers, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Lizotte missed the last three games with the injury. He'll return to a fourth-line role, centering Carl Grundstrom and Rasmus Kupari in a must-win game for the Kings. Lizotte had three shots on goal and four hits without recording a point in the first two contests of the playoffs.