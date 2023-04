Lizotte had a goal and an assist in the Kings' 4-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday.

Lizotte's marker came late in the third period to extend LA's lead to 4-1. That goal also surpassed his previous career high of 10 markers, which was set in 2021-22. Lizotte also has 22 assists, a plus-13 rating and 103 shots in 76 games this season.