Lizotte is dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't be available versus Arizona on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Head coach Todd McLellan isn't sure if Lizotte is closer to the day-to-day or 7-10 day range in terms of his recovery, but either way, the 25-year-old forward isn't expected to be sidelined long term. Lizotte has picked up four goals and seven points through 16 contests this campaign. It's expected Jaret Anderson-Dolan will slot into the lineup versus the Coyotes on Monday, likely taking over Lizotte's spot as the fourth-line center.