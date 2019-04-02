Kings' Blake Lizotte: Signs entry-level contract

The Kings inked Lizotte to an entry-level contract Tuesday. He will immediately make the trek to Arizona to join the Kings.

Lizotte broke out for St. Cloud State during the 2018-19 collegiate season, racking up 14 goals and 28 assists over 37 games. Slight of frame at 5-foot-8, 173 pounds, the 21-year-old may get a quick chance to prove his worth at the top level with the Kings well out of the playoff picture.