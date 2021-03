Lizotte posted an assist in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Lizotte set up Adrian Kempe's first of three goals in the contest at 9:45 of the first period. The helper snapped a 13-game point drought for Lizotte. He has just two goals and an assist in 18 appearances this year after notching 23 points in 65 games as a rookie last season. Lizotte's poor scoring output will likely keep him in a bottom-six role, as Anze Kopitar and Gabriel Vilardi are ahead of him on the center depth chart.