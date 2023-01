Lizotte earned an assist, fired two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lizotte entered Sunday with no points and a minus-4 rating over his last five games. It was his third line, led by winger Jaret Anderson-Dolan's two goals, who powered the Kings' offense in a close contest. Lizotte reached the 20-point mark (seven goals, 13 helpers), and he's added 59 shots on net, an even plus-minus rating and 60 hits through 49 appearances this season.