Lizotte notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Lizotte set up Gabriel Vilardi on the opening tally. With the helper, Lizotte has produced a goal and three assists in his last four games. The 25-year-old is doing well as the Kings' third-line center recently. He's up to 16 points, 51 shots on net, 47 hits, 29 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 38 appearances.