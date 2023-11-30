Lizotte (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus the Capitals, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Lizotte will be out for a fourth straight game with the injury. The 25-year-old forward doesn't have a timeline to return yet. Jaret Anderson-Dolan continues to play with Lizotte out of action.
