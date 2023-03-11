Lizotte is on a nine-game goal-scoring drought and has just one assist in that span.

Lizotte enjoyed a good stretch just before his current slump, providing two goals and nine points over nine contests from Jan. 22-Feb. 18. The 25-year-old has nine goals and 29 points in 66 outings this season. Despite his recent offensive woes, Lizotte has averaged 14:51 of ice time over his last five contests, which is up from 12:44 over his first 61 games. If he maintains that increased role, then Lizotte might start to see his scoring pace increase, even if it hasn't led to results yet.