Kings' Blake Lizotte: Tacks on helper
Lizotte had an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Lizotte found Adrian Kempe for an empty-net goal late in the contest. Lizotte has been steady with 11 points, 41 shots and 18 hits in 32 games this season. The rookie won't get much buzz around the league, but fantasy owner in deeper formats could make use of his solid, bottom-six offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.