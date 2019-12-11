Lizotte had an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Lizotte found Adrian Kempe for an empty-net goal late in the contest. Lizotte has been steady with 11 points, 41 shots and 18 hits in 32 games this season. The rookie won't get much buzz around the league, but fantasy owner in deeper formats could make use of his solid, bottom-six offense.