Lizotte scored a goal on three shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota. He also won nine of 14 faceoffs (64.3 percent).

Lizotte put the Kings ahead 2-1 in the second period with a deflection of a Drew Doughty point blast. The 23-year-old, who is coming off a six-goal, 23-point rookie campaign, centered the Kings' second line with Andreas Athanasiou and Jeff Carter and the trio combined for two goals and two assists. Keep an eye on Lizotte if he's able to maintain a top-six role; he may be able to produce as a byproduct of opportunity.