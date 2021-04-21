Lizotte score a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.

Lizotte helped out on goals by Carl Grundstrom and Andreas Athanasiou before scoring an insurance marker of his own in the third period. Tuesday was easily the best game of Lizotte's season. He's up to 10 points, 39 shots on goal, a plus-2 rating, 14 PIM and 27 hits in 37 outings. He'll likely stay on a line with Grundstrom and Athanasiou after they showed such good chemistry, even if it was only against the lowly Ducks.