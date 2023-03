Lizotte scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Lizotte got a piece of a Sean Walker shot, tipping in the Kings' first tally. The goal ended a quiet stretch in which Lizotte had one assist over 10 contests. The 25-year-old has remained the Kings' third-line center despite the slump. He's produced 10 goals, 20 helpers, 89 shots on net, 78 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 68 appearances.