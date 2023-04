Lizotte (lower body) won't be in the lineup Sunday for Game 4 versus the Oilers, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Lizotte will sit out his second consecutive contest after playing in the first two games of Los Angeles' first-round series against Edmonton. The 25-year-old forward registered 34 points, 60 PIM and 96 hits in 81 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.