Lizotte (lower body) was deemed "doubtful" to face Dallas on Tuesday according to coach Todd McLellan, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Lizotte looks set to miss out versus the Stars, his second stint in the infirmary this season. Considering the 26-year-old center is stuck in an 11-game pointless streak and has scored just once in his last 18 games, few fantasy players figure to be impacted by his absence. Arthur Kaliyev figures to rejoin the lineup with Lizotte sidelined, though the recently recalled Samuel Fagemo could also be an option.