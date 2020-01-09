Kings' Blake Lizotte: Won't play in Vegas
Lizotte (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.
Lizotte suffered the injury early in Wednesday's game against the Stars, and he'll be forced to miss a game. The 22-year-old's next chance to return is Saturday in Carolina, but with the Kings starting a road trip, his absence may last longer if he doesn't travel with the team. Matt Luff will likely enter the lineup in Lizotte's place.
