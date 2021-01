Imama was reassigned to AHL Ontario via the taxi squad Sunday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Imama earned a taxi squad shot Jan. 21 with the Kings, but he never saw any game action with the big club. He'll head back to the AHL where he posted 14 points in the minors last season. The 27-year-old is expected to spend his time between the minors and taxi squad this season.