Imama was recalled from AHL Ontario to the Kings' active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Imama, 24, has yet to make his NHL debut. The Montreal product has served in an enforcer role in the minors, racking up 156 PIM over 55 games through the last two AHL seasons.
